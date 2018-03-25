National Bank Financial Lowers Iron Bridge Resources (IBR) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.00.

Iron Bridge Resources stock opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Iron Bridge Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$0.84.

In other news, Director Josh Young acquired 430,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,740.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,765.

Iron Bridge Resources Company Profile

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in the province of Alberta, Canada. It holds natural gas operations at Kaybob and Gilby, as well as develops Montney light oil assets in West Central Alberta.

