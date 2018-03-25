National Presto Industries (NPK) vs. Leucadia National (LUK) Head to Head Review

National Presto Industries (NYSE: NPK) and Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

60.6% of National Presto Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Leucadia National shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of National Presto Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Presto Industries and Leucadia National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $333.63 million 1.98 $44.56 million $8.15 11.63 Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.68 $171.72 million $0.44 49.66

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries. National Presto Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leucadia National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. National Presto Industries does not pay a dividend. Leucadia National pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and Leucadia National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 15.87% 14.85% 12.89% Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Presto Industries and Leucadia National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Presto Industries beats Leucadia National on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates through two business segments: the Housewares/Small Appliance segment and the Defense segment. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40 millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors; produces and sells a range of less lethal products and support accessories, and provides training for the use of less lethal products, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. The Company’s Defense segment includes the operations of AMTEC Corporation.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. National Beef processes and markets fresh boxed beef, case-ready beef, beef by-products and wet blue leather for domestic and international markets. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Leucadia Asset Management, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It also owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including National Beef, HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.