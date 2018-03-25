Nationstar Mortgage (NSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Inc. is a mortgage lender. It services loans throughout the United States and originates primarily conventional agency and government residential mortgage loans and also offers a diverse array of complementary services for mortgage investors. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

NSM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Nationstar Mortgage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Nationstar Mortgage in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Nationstar Mortgage (NSM) opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,758.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.18. Nationstar Mortgage has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Nationstar Mortgage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nationstar Mortgage will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 259,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 80,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

