Neumark Price Hits $0.39 (CRYPTO:NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Neumark has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $124,300.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00775409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152424 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184020 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,015,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,722,538 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

