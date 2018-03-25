NEVERDIE Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. NEVERDIE has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $324.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One NEVERDIE token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00759886 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011579 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00151974 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00188295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

NEVERDIE Token Trading

NEVERDIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

