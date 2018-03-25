New Flyer Industries (NFI) PT Raised to C$64.00 at National Bank Financial

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Flyer Industries’ FY2018 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. CIBC raised their target price on New Flyer Industries from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$57.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.40.

New Flyer Industries (NFI) opened at C$60.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.18. New Flyer Industries has a 12-month low of C$46.01 and a 12-month high of C$61.25.

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.67. The firm had revenue of C$831.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$814.00 million.

New Flyer Industries Company Profile

New Flyer Industries Inc manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. The company also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

