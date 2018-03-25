Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Newmont Mining stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20,063.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.63. Newmont Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Newmont Mining’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is -311.09%.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $47,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $868,866. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

