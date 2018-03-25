Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Noble Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 46.0177254424423 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Noble Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. 5,827,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,178. The company has a market capitalization of $14,883.89, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.10. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16.74%.

Noble Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.48.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $219,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

