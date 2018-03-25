NRG Energy (NRG) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,624.43, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,485,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,671,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,906,000 after purchasing an additional 474,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,808,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

