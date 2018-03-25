Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.25 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $18.25 million and $506,216.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $13.47 or 0.00159926 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta and CryptoDerivatives.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00771091 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011890 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152504 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00183804 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,354,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,354,910 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CryptoDerivatives and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

