NuStar GP (NSH) Receives Media Impact Score of -0.04

Media stories about NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuStar GP earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0467093419416 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get NuStar GP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of NuStar GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NuStar GP in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NuStar GP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 390,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,294. NuStar GP has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $483.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 168.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. equities research analysts expect that NuStar GP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NuStar GP (NSH) Receives Media Impact Score of -0.04” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/nustar-gp-nsh-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-04-updated.html.

About NuStar GP

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.