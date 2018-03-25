Media coverage about Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1934084400903 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 2,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972. The company has a market cap of $58.21, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.54. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - American Depositary Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (OASM) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/oasmia-pharmaceutical-ab-american-depositary-shares-oasm-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-09.html.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB - American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.