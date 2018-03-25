On Track Innovations (OTIV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.5410093039119 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIV. ValuEngine upgraded On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 230,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,502. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.41, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.32.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 million. research analysts expect that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

