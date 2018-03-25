Keysight (KEYS) Stake Increased by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Keysight were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Keysight during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Keysight in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Keysight in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $49.50) on shares of Keysight in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 12,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $513,849.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $706,445.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,642,251. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9,653.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.96 million. Keysight had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Keysight will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Keysight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/oppenheimerfunds-inc-has-868000-stake-in-keysight-technologies-inc-keys-updated.html.

Keysight Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.