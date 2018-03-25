OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Position in Viad Corp (VVI)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Viad worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Viad by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Viad by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.83, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/oppenheimerfunds-inc-sells-1213-shares-of-viad-corp-vvi-updated.html.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp is an international experiential services company. The Company operates through two main business groups: GES, which is a live event service provider to some of the visible and influential events and global brands, and Pursuit, which is a collection of destination travel experiences. GES conducts its operations through two geographical segments: GES U.S., which has full-service operations in exhibition market in the United States, including Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Orlando, Florida; New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California, and GES International, which had full-service operations at many of the event destinations and venues.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.