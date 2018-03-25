Orange (ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORAN. BNP Paribas upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Orange (NYSE ORAN) opened at $16.68 on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 3,549.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 8,098,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,920,000 after purchasing an additional 201,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 13.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,075,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orange by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

