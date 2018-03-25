Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Oritani Financial worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oritani Financial alerts:

Shares of Oritani Financial stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.61, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Oritani Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORIT shares. ValuEngine raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 123,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $1,952,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Skelly, Jr. sold 36,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $584,280.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,247 shares of company stock worth $7,129,174. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/oritani-financial-corp-orit-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.