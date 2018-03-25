Oxycoin Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bit-Z. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $22,076.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00077209 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Oxycoin’s total supply is 107,273,505 coins and its circulating supply is 96,770,706 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.