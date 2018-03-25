PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PacWest Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7116230258855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 868,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $6,058.73, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

PacWest Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $375,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

