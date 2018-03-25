Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pain Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4545778943914 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

PTIE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Pain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 73,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,006. The company has a market cap of $43.93, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.77. Pain Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Pain Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Pain Therapeutics

Pain Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK.

