ParkByte Price Tops $0.16 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ParkByte has a market cap of $781,100.00 and approximately $60,811.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038230 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00822168 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002085 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 205.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028444 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

ParkByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkByte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.