Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Receives $75.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,566.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.87 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $336,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua A. Boone sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $54,643.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,851.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

