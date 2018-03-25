PayCoin (XPY) Price Hits $0.0266 on Exchanges

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $316,370.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00261000 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,875,496 coins. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

