Cowen Inc. Boosts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 352.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91,740.23, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $86.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $439,791.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,097,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,189 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,413 shares of company stock worth $15,348,028. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.21 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

