Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) Share Price

News stories about Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pengrowth Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1042787816235 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGH shares. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Pengrowth Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pengrowth Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Pengrowth Energy stock remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Friday. 201,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,294. The stock has a market cap of $365.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 130.16%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

