Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Price

News headlines about Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Perrigo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2792179502614 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Perrigo stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 812,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11,318.83, a PE ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 1,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.85 per share, with a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/perrigo-prgo-getting-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.