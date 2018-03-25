Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) Price Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $6,904.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.01877350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005562 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015392 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002473 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 133,259,294 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

