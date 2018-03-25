PFSweb (PFSW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

PFSW stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.65. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 11.6% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PFSweb by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 324,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSWEB, Inc is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting.

