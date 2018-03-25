PIMCO ETF Trust (CORP) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,479,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,319,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PIMCO ETF Trust by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO ETF Trust stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $106.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

