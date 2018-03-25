BB&T Securities LLC Has $14.40 Million Stake in PIMCO ETF Trust (CORP)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 1.57% of PIMCO ETF Trust worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CORP. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of PIMCO ETF Trust stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

