PinkCoin (PINK) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $39,617.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PinkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.04819120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001336 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015135 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007233 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016423 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013086 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PinkCoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

