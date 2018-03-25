Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Receives $213.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.34. 1,271,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,838.77, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $192.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.65%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,410 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $252,855.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,397.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank E. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,025. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

