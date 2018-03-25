PiplCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $209.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00761414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149171 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00186898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin launched on August 22nd, 2017. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

