Plug Power (PLUG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1919824036889 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 5,037,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,387. The company has a market cap of $432.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

