PLx Pharma (PLXP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.9284632910537 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLx Pharma stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 104,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXP. ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/plx-pharma-plxp-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, formerly Dipexium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is a late stage specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing its lead products: Aspertec 325 mg and Aspertec 81 mg (Aspertec). The Company’s products and technology includes PLxGuard delivery system, Aspertec 325 mg, PL1100/PL1200 Ibuprofen.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.