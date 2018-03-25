Polar Power (POLA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polar Power earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.0065902120087 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Polar Power stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 46,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 23.62. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. analysts forecast that Polar Power will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/polar-power-pola-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.