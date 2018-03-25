PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (IPKW) Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

