PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 65.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 845.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $175.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

