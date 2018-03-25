Primas Reaches Market Cap of $8.86 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $372,005.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Lbank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Primas

Primas’ launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Lbank. It is not possible to purchase Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

