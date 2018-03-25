Primecoin (XPM) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008853 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Bit-Z, Bittylicious and Poloniex. Primecoin has a total market cap of $17.36 million and $167,836.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00761414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149171 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00186898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 23,024,878 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, AEX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.