Privatix Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (CRYPTO:PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Privatix token can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00026863 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, COSS and EtherDelta. Privatix has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $9,783.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00759527 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00152528 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00187962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

