Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ACH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China by 4,113.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China in the third quarter valued at $286,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aluminum Corp. of China stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $23.54.

Aluminum Corp. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) is an aluminum producer with operations in bauxite and coal mining, alumina refining and primary aluminum smelting. The Company operates through alumina segment, including the mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials, and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products; primary aluminum segment includes the procurement of alumina, other raw materials, supplemental materials and electricity power, the production and sale of primary aluminum and aluminum-related products; trading segment is engaged in the trading of alumina, primary aluminum, other non-ferrous metal products, and crude fuels; energy segment includes coal mining and power generation, including conventional coal-fire power generation and renewable energy generation, such as wind power and photovoltaic power, and corporate and other operating segment includes corporate and other aluminum-related research, development, and other activities.

