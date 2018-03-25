First American Financial Corp (FAF) Stake Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,413.49, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

