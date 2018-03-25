MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Stake Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MB Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MB Financial in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MB Financial in the third quarter valued at $339,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MB Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MB Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,401.51, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.78 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts expect that MB Financial Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from MB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

MBFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Hovde Group set a $49.00 price objective on MB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

