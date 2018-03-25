CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4,804.38, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.48 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.84%.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $566,256.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,843 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,665.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

