Propy One Day Volume Reaches $6.38 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00010654 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00769561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00152112 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00184611 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,431,790 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

