PTC Inc (PTC) Receives $72.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ PTC) traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.38. 969,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,346.91, a P/E ratio of 321.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PTC has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.17 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $404,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,368.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PTC by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

