PTC (PTC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PTC earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5599738905504 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

PTC stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $77.56. 813,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,874. PTC has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9,018.99, a P/E ratio of 310.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $306.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $404,172.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,368.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,872. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

