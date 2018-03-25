Publica (PBL) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Publica has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Publica has a market cap of $4.69 million and $14,168.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Publica token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00770045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011843 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00040272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00150573 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183082 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio. The official website for Publica is publica.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

