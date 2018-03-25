Pura (PURA) Price Hits $0.39

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Pura coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004468 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Kucoin and C-CEX. Pura has a market cap of $66.83 million and approximately $28,128.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pura has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Artex Coin (ATX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura Profile

PURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 179,994,560 coins and its circulating supply is 173,212,066 coins. The official website for Pura is www.pura.one. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pura is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm “

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

